Grand Island, NE

Treat the American flag with respect

Grand Island Independent
 13 days ago

I would like to address all the people of our historical town — not only the business owners, but all citizens. If you are proud to be an American citizen, then I ask you this: Please be more considerate of our flag — our sign of independence. Our flag came from the lap of Elizabeth Ross, traveling amongst the West, and through the South during the Civil War. In 1945 it flew over the ocean and was the relieving angel that came to the Jews in the Nazi’s concentration camps.

