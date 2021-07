Boruto: Naruto Next Generations explained how Kawaki can still access a new kind of power with the newest chapter of the series! Now that the manga has officially taken its first few steps into a new arc, it has also established that Code and the final remnants of Kara will be the next major villains of the series. This is an especially sore subject for Kawaki as not only does he have a pretty rough history with Code during his time being brought up by Jigen, he also feels powerless due to his lack of Karma.