Chris Krok Show: Never Bend to the Rage Mobs

A grand jury Tuesday cleared all eight Collin County detention officers of any charges that could be brought up over the in-custody death of Marvin Scott III back in March. This is why you should never bend to the BLM mobs and try to appease them. All of the protests that they held last month, including terrorizing people by blocking roadways and even going through malls, and the officers weren’t even responsible. This is entirely on Collin County leadership.