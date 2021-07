As Money In The Bank draws near in less than three weeks, challenges are now set higher than ever before, especially for the SmackDown Women’s Championship. Last night on Friday Night SmackDown, Bianca Belair invited Bayley to settle the score one last time in an “I Quit” match for the championship. Now that they’ve hit their third installment in this contest, Bayley guarantees she will be the last writer of their novel rivalry by ending the story with the gold wrapped around her waist story and reclaim the empire she once built during the pandemic.