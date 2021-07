After winning four straight last week, Davey Martinez's club dropped four in a row to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Nationals Park, and now they're out on the road for four with the San Diego Padres and then three with the San Francisco Giants to wrap up the so-called first half of the 2021 season. The injuries piled up as things went along last week, leaving the Nationals with a depleted roster that wasn't able to match up with the Dodgers.