Chris Krok Show: Mike Lindell LIVE Part Two

Over the weekend, there were many different instances of road rage across the Metroplex, with separate incidents in Arlington, Fort Worth and Dallas. A motorcyclist was killed in Fort Worth, and a pregnant woman in Dallas was shot and is still in bad shape in separate incidents over the weekend. According to the Dallas Police Department, there have already been 400 plus cases of road rage so far this year. Is this tied to people getting out more after being locked down in COVID restrictions over the past year? What can be done to prevent another incident? Well a woman with a brain center in the Metroplex has some… well rather peculiar advice on how to handle it. You’ve gotta hear this, all that and more on NewsTalk 820, WBAP.