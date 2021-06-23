Chris Krok Show: Mike Lindell LIVE Part Two
Part two of Chris’s interview with MyPillow founder Mike Lindell. Among the topics discussed include what really went down with David Hogg, the Parkland shooting survivor turned anti-gun activist and pillow competitor, as well as Mike’s experiences with being censored or limited in his reach by Big Tech. Plus Mike lists an interesting statistic about the 2020 elections in Texas and Dallas specifically. All that and more on NewsTalk 820, WBAP.www.wbap.com