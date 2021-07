It was the type of question that is too good for Zoom. Francisco, to whom were you giving the middle finger and why?. Fortunately, on-field access was restored for MLB beat reporters recently. So when we saw a delightful photo of Francisco Lindor flashing a megawatt smile while giving the middle finger to someone — presumably a teammate — in the first inning of a Mets-Diamondbacks game earlier this month, the Daily News’ Deesha Thosar was able to ask him about it privately.