Final Days of Tucson Pride

June is almost over, but it's not too late to celebrate Pride Month! Pride is celebrated throughout the month of June as a commemoration of the Stonewall Riots, which occurred in New York City in 1969. These demonstrations were the beginning of the opening up of rights for the LGBT+ community in the United States. As celebrations of freedom of expression and love come to a close, there are still some great events happening in Tucson this last weekend of the month.

Head down to Pride Happy Hour at the Hotel Congress, starting at 5 pm on Friday, June 25th. Tickets are $9 a person, and this covers your first drink. All orientations, genders, and identities are welcome, as long as you are 21 or older. This event is a big night for the Hotel Congress, as it's the first event allowing people back into the hotel, Club Congress, The Tap Room, and adjoining patio, since the beginning of the pandemic.

Come back to Hotel Congress the very next evening for Pride on the Plaza. Held Saturday, June 26th at 9:30 pm, get your dance on with DJ PC in the Hotel Congress Plaza. Tickets are only $5 a person. You must be 21 or older for this event too. There will be cocktail specials and great music to celebrate the last weekend of Pride. This is the first time the Hotel Congress is putting on this event, and it's sure to be a great time.

Tucson's most popular gay bar, IBT, is throwing a multi-night party to celebrate the last weekend of Pride. Saturday, June 26th at 9 pm, the club is hosting a Pride Party with some great guests. Featuring the popular Miss Sherry Vine, Tucson-native and Drag Race contestant Tempest DuJour, past Drag Race contestant India Ferrah, and Las Vegas drag performer Savannah F James, this show is guaranteed to delight.

If you can't score tickets to the Saturday night show, IBT is having a second show on Sunday at 1 pm. This will feature Miss Sherry Vine and other local drag performers. Get your tickets ahead of time to ensure you get a seat at this fabulous set of shows! Head to the IBT website for more information on both of these great shows.

If you want to learn more about Tucson Pride or upcoming events, follow the Tucson Pride Facebook page. They have events going on year-round, so don't fret if you can't make these events this weekend. Happy Pride to my Tucson LGBT+ readers!

