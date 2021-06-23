Cancel
Ayton Soars For Last Second Alley-Oop, Suns Beat Clippers

By Associated Press Updated: Tuesday, June 22, 2021 - 10:15pm
kjzz.org
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeandre Ayton jammed an alley-oop pass from Jae Crowder with 0.7 seconds left, giving the Phoenix Suns a thrilling 104-103 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals. The Suns were down one with 0.9 seconds left when Crowder lofted a...

kjzz.org
