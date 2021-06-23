Schapiro: They forgot more about Va. than most of us learned
Memorable first names, notwithstanding, Reno Harp and Oscar Mabry were two of the most influential — unelected — officials whom most Virginians never heard of. Career state government guys at a time when most people in state government were guys, Harp was a lawyer who policed the judiciary and Mabry was an engineer who built highways. Harp, 89, died this past Wednesday. Mabry, 82, died June 6. Between the two, they worked for Virginia for nearly 80 years.roanoke.com