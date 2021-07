CLEVELAND -- Once again, the Indians had a choice: feel sorry for themselves or bounce right back. The team watched its injured list reach eight players on Sunday when a gruesome injury to Josh Naylor brought tremendous sorrow to the clubhouse. But for a team that’s trying to be inspired by Naylor -- one of the most positive, energetic people in baseball -- that somber mood lasted only briefly before it turned into determination. And on Monday, that energy is what fueled the Indians to a 13-5 win over the Tigers at Progressive Field.