Karnataka ePass – KSP Clear Pass Online Apply, Registration, Eligibility Rules, Check Status at sevasindhu.karnataka.gov.in Portal

Residents of the state are restricted to travel out within the state or out of the state to curb the spread of infection. If any individual stuck in an emergency situation then they can travel during lockdown by applying the Rajasthan E Pass – Covid Lockdown Pass Online. The process for Rajasthan Lockdown ePass via the official website and mobile application provided on this page in a detailed manner. So, citizens of the state are advised to check the lockdown guidelines, eligible rules, how to apply online, the process of applying ePass via RajCop Citizen App, status check, and many more through this article and gain full-fledged information about Rajasthan Movement Pass.