NBA Playoffs Suns-Clippers: Deandre Ayton Speaks After Game-Winner

The Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Clippers 104-103 in Game 2 on Tuesday evening in Arizona to take a 2-0 lead in the series.

With less than one second remaining in the game, Deandre Ayton caught a lob from Jae Crowder and dunked the ball through the basket as time expired for the win.

After the game, Ayton spoke to Cassidy Hubbarth of ESPN, and the clip of the interview can be watched here.

The video of the dunk can be seen below from ESPN in a Tweet.

