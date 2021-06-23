Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA Playoffs Suns-Clippers: Deandre Ayton Speaks After Game-Winner

By Ben Stinar
Posted by 
AllPacers
AllPacers
 13 days ago

The Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Clippers 104-103 in Game 2 on Tuesday evening in Arizona to take a 2-0 lead in the series.

With less than one second remaining in the game, Deandre Ayton caught a lob from Jae Crowder and dunked the ball through the basket as time expired for the win.

After the game, Ayton spoke to Cassidy Hubbarth of ESPN, and the clip of the interview can be watched here.

The video of the dunk can be seen below from ESPN in a Tweet.

More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the series can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS FIRE NATE BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers had their season end as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and fell one game short of the NBA playoffs after losing to the Washington Wizards in the second play-in game. They have now fired head coach Nate Bjorkgren, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news. The Pacers later officially announced the news of them firing the first-year head coach. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TAKE LUKA GARZA IN MOCK DRAFT: The NBA Draft is creeping up as it will occur right after the NBA Finals end. Draft night will take place on July 29. In a recent Mock Draft, the Indiana Pacers select Wooden Award winner Luka Garza out of Iowa in the second round. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TAKE JAMES BOUKNIGHT IN BLEACHER REPORT MOCK DRAFT: In Bleacher Report's NBA Mock Draft, The Indiana Pacers select shooting guard from UConn, James Bouknight, who had a stellar sophomore season in Storrs, Connecticut, averaging 18.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. CLICK HERE.
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
AllPacers

AllPacers

Indianapolis, IN
160
Followers
1K+
Post
142K+
Views
ABOUT

AllPacers is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Indiana Pacers

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Connecticut State
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Bouknight
Person
Luka Garza
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Nate Bjorkgren
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Jae Crowder
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Nba Basketball#The Phoenix Suns#The Los Angeles Clippers#Espn#The Indiana Pacers#The Washington Wizards#The Nba Draft#Wooden Award#Bleacher#Nba Mock Draft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
University of Connecticut
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
Related
NBAPosted by
FanBuzz

Monty Williams Lost His Wife in a Tragic Car Accident

Monty Williams deserves all the praise. The Phoenix Suns head coach has taken a perennial bottom feeder to the NBA Finals for the first time in 28 years. It should come as little surprise that the Suns are now Western Conference champs after going on a tear last season in the NBA Bubble during the coronavirus pandemic. With stars like Chris Paul and Devin Booker, they’re legit.
NBAAOL Corp

NBA playoffs: Khris Middleton leads Giannis-less Bucks to first NBA Finals since 1974

For the first time since the days of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the Milwaukee Bucks are headed to the NBA Finals. The Bucks defeated the Atlanta Hawks 118-107 on Saturday to win the Eastern Conference finals in six games, despite missing Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) for the last two-and-a-half games. Milwaukee will now face the Phoenix Suns for their first championship since 1971.
NBACBS Sports

NBA playoffs: Suns' Devin Booker exits Game 3 with bloody nose after collision with Clippers' Patrick Beverley

Already without Chris Paul, the Phoenix Suns were forced to play part of their thrilling 104-103 Game 3 win against the Los Angeles Clippers without All-Star Devin Booker, who headed to the locker room in the third quarter with blood pouring from the bridge of his nose. The laceration was the result of a head-to-head collision with Clippers guard Patrick Beverley with 3:22 remaining in the third quarter.
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Suns beat Clippers on last-second Deandre Ayton alley-oop

The Phoenix Suns improbably beat the Los Angeles Clippers 104-103 in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals on Tuesday on a buzzer-beating alley-oop. The Suns were down 103-102 and had the ball under the basket with 0.9 seconds left. Phoenix used a perfect inbounds play to throw a pass from Jae Crowder to Deandre Ayton for an alley-oop.
NBARiverside Press Enterprise

Suns’ Deandre Ayton welcomes Clippers’ small-ball challenge

PHOENIX — To its credit, Phoenix didn’t spend its week between games frittering away its advantage. While the Clippers labored against top-seeded Utah Jazz for six second-round games, the Suns spent their six days of downtime after sweeping Denver doing homework. So when the Clippers rolled out the small lineup...
NBAPosted by
Forbes

Film Room: How The Phoenix Suns’ Constant Rim Attacks Unlocked Deandre Ayton In Game 1 Win Over Clippers

In a clash between two juggernauts in the Western Conference Finals, the L.A. Clippers and Phoenix Suns were both starting the series without their primary leaders. The Clippers, who have still listed Kawhi Leonard as out indefinitely with a right knee sprain, had to widen their rotation to begin this matchup — not the best way to kick off a series in which your franchise has never been featured across its 50-year history.
NBACBS Sports

Suns vs. Clippers score, takeaways: Deandre Ayton rescues Phoenix in Game 2 with last-second dunk

The Los Angeles Clippers came incredibly close to evening their series against the Phoenix Suns but just couldn't pull it out. After Paul George missed two free throws with only eight seconds remaining to keep the Clippers' lead at one, the Suns kept the ball after their missed game-winner attempt went out of bounds off of the Clippers. With only 0.9 seconds remaining, the Suns drew up a perfect lob pass to Deandre Ayton, who dunked it home for the win.
NBANBA

NBA Twitter reacts to Deandre Ayton's miraculous winner

Deandre Ayton and the Suns provided an iconic moment that will go down in franchise lore Monday with their perfectly-executed inbound lob play for the winning bucket against the Clippers in the final second of Game 2. Suns All-Star Chris Paul, still waiting to play in the series as he...

Comments / 0

Community Policy