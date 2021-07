Los Angeles Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen said he felt "insulted" to miss out on the 2021 MLB All-Star Game. "Listen, I went through a lot of disappointment (over it), but at the end, I was laughing more about it," he told reporters. "I guess you have to put up a 0.00 ERA with zero blown saves for me — for me — to get that recognition. Especially me doing this for a long time."