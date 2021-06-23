Cancel
NBA

NBA Playoffs Suns-Clippers: Watch Devin Booker and DeMarcus Cousins Scuffle After Game 2

The Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Clippers 104-103 to take a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday night in Game 2.

After the game, DeMarcus Cousins of the Clippers pushed Devin Booker of the Suns.

The clip of what happened on the court post-game can be seen in a Tweet below from ESPN's SportsCenter.

The Suns won on a last-second dunk from Deandre Ayton (the video can be seen in a Tweet from ESPN below).

More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the series can be read here.

