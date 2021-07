— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. For a deal hunter, with the exception of Black Friday, there’s no more exciting time of the year than Amazon Prime Day. All month long, since the company first announced the summertime dates of its epic annual savings bonanza, we’ve been eagerly awaiting arrival—and now, the time has finally come. Millions of deals have gone live on the site across nearly every category you can think of, from home goods and tech to beauty and style, and our team of experts has perused as many as humanly possible in order to find the very best savings the site has to offer.