Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yuba City, CA

LOCAL ROUNDUP: Motocross athletes qualify for amateur championships

By Appeal Staff Report
Posted by 
Appeal-Democrat
Appeal-Democrat
 13 days ago

Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 9 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6560. Submissions on Friday may be held until next week.

Three Northern California motocross racers have qualified for Loretta Lynn’s Amateur Motocross Championship in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee this summer.

In order to make their dreams of competing in the championship a reality, each has launched a GoFundMe to support paying for registration, lodging and travel expenses.

To help Maverick

Maverick, of Yuba City, won his class in Washington last month and received the very first ticket for the 50cc 4-6 class.

To help Maverick get to Tennessee, visit https://bit.ly/3vQCOae.

To help Alex

Alex has qualified for a second time. He will be racing the 65cc 7-9 Limited and 65cc 7-9 Modified. To help Alex get to Tennessee, visit https://bit.ly/3vMG8mL.

To help Michle

Michle, of Penn Valley, earned an invitation to go to nationals and race in the 51cc 7-8 year class.

To help Michle get to Tennessee, visit https://bit.ly/3vVkBZu.

Little League major division softball

Sutter Buttes is 3-0 and will play for the major division championship at 7 p.m. today (Wednesday) at CALL Field, 1366 5th St., Colusa. SB will play the winner of Live Oak and Plumas Lake, which took place last night at CALL Field. The winner needs to beat SB twice to advance to the section tournament. A double final, if necessary, will be played at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 24 at CALL Field.

Little League minor division softball

Marysville is 4-0 and advanced to the district 2 championship set for 7 p.m. Friday, June 25 at Maxwell Field, 141 S. Pacific St., Maxwell.

Marysville’s opponent will be determined Thursday night when the elimination bracket wraps up. Colusa has advanced to the elimination bracket final already.

Optimist Club cancels all-star basketball

Both the boys and girls all-star exhibitions were canceled this year over concerns surrounding COVID-19, according to a club news release.

Several senior area athletes made the roster for the small and large school north teams.

Taylor Roccucci, East Nicolaus, earned a spot on the small school north team alongside Abby Pate and Mercedes Yang (Marysville) and Alexis Durham (Wheatland).

On the boys side, Jalen Hale of Yuba City, earned a spot on the large school north team.

Pro baseball

Bees 12, River Cats 5

The Sacramento River Cats were unable to make it three in a row, losing to the visiting Salt Lake Bees in the finale to split the six-game series Tuesday afternoon.

One crooked number was enough to hand Sacramento righty Matt Frisbee (1-2) the loss. Jake Gatewood doubled home two and scored on a Jo Adell sacrifice-fly to make it 3-0 in the second inning.

Sacramento third baseman Jason Vosler quickly responded, launching a solo home run into the trees on the right field berm to lead off the inning. The Bees then pulled ahead with six unanswered runs to make it 9-1.

Sacramento made things interesting with a three-run seventh inning, but a three-run ninth by Salt Lake created an insurmountable 12-4 lead.

Following the off day, left-hander Scott Kazmir (1-0, 1.74 ERA) and the River Cats will welcome the Reno Aces for the second time this season. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. on Thursday. Listen to Johnny Doskow call the game online at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Appeal-Democrat

Appeal-Democrat

Marysville, CA
3K+
Followers
194
Post
509K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Appeal-Democrat

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wheatland, CA
Yuba City, CA
Sports
Marysville, CA
Sports
City
Penn Valley, CA
State
California State
State
Tennessee State
State
Washington State
City
Marysville, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
City
Yuba City, CA
City
Washington, CA
City
Plumas Lake, CA
Local
California Basketball
Local
California Sports
City
Colusa, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jo Adell
Person
Loretta Lynn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Motocross#Baseball#Https Bit Ly 3vvkbzu#Little League#Sutter Buttes#Sb#Maxwell Field#Salt Lake Bees#The Reno Aces#The Milb First Pitch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
MLB
Related
ReligionPosted by
The Hill

Pope alert after intestinal surgery, Vatican says

The Vatican on Monday said Pope Francis is alert and breathing on his own following surgery to remove part of his large intestine. Pope Francis was taken to the hospital on Sunday for the planned surgery. According to a statement from the Holy See's spokesperson Matteo Bruni, the surgery took about three hours and involved a left hemicolectomy, the removal of one side of the colon.
CelebritiesNBC News

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton marry

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have made it official!. The pop star and the country crooner tied the knot Saturday night after more than five years together, with TODAY's own Carson Daly serving as the officiant. Stefani shared the news on her Instagram account on Monday with a clip of...
POTUSNBC News

Troops flee as Taliban take districts in northeast Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban’s march through northern Afghanistan gained momentum overnight with the capture of several districts from fleeing Afghan forces, several hundred of whom fled across the border into Tajikistan, officials said Sunday. More than 300 Afghan military personnel crossed from Afghanistan’s Badakhshan province as Taliban fighters advanced...
BusinessPosted by
CBS News

Jeff Bezos steps down as Amazon CEO as retailer starts new chapter

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos stepped down as CEO on Monday, handing over the reins as the company navigates the challenges of a world fighting to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic. Andy Jassy, who ran Amazon's cloud-computing business, replaced Bezos, a change the company announced in February. Bezos, Amazon's biggest shareholder...

Comments / 0

Community Policy