LOCAL ROUNDUP: Motocross athletes qualify for amateur championships

Three Northern California motocross racers have qualified for Loretta Lynn’s Amateur Motocross Championship in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee this summer.

In order to make their dreams of competing in the championship a reality, each has launched a GoFundMe to support paying for registration, lodging and travel expenses.

To help Maverick

Maverick, of Yuba City, won his class in Washington last month and received the very first ticket for the 50cc 4-6 class.

To help Maverick get to Tennessee, visit https://bit.ly/3vQCOae.

To help Alex

Alex has qualified for a second time. He will be racing the 65cc 7-9 Limited and 65cc 7-9 Modified. To help Alex get to Tennessee, visit https://bit.ly/3vMG8mL.

To help Michle

Michle, of Penn Valley, earned an invitation to go to nationals and race in the 51cc 7-8 year class.

To help Michle get to Tennessee, visit https://bit.ly/3vVkBZu.

Little League major division softball

Sutter Buttes is 3-0 and will play for the major division championship at 7 p.m. today (Wednesday) at CALL Field, 1366 5th St., Colusa. SB will play the winner of Live Oak and Plumas Lake, which took place last night at CALL Field. The winner needs to beat SB twice to advance to the section tournament. A double final, if necessary, will be played at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 24 at CALL Field.

Little League minor division softball

Marysville is 4-0 and advanced to the district 2 championship set for 7 p.m. Friday, June 25 at Maxwell Field, 141 S. Pacific St., Maxwell.

Marysville’s opponent will be determined Thursday night when the elimination bracket wraps up. Colusa has advanced to the elimination bracket final already.

Optimist Club cancels all-star basketball

Both the boys and girls all-star exhibitions were canceled this year over concerns surrounding COVID-19, according to a club news release.

Several senior area athletes made the roster for the small and large school north teams.

Taylor Roccucci, East Nicolaus, earned a spot on the small school north team alongside Abby Pate and Mercedes Yang (Marysville) and Alexis Durham (Wheatland).

On the boys side, Jalen Hale of Yuba City, earned a spot on the large school north team.

Pro baseball

Bees 12, River Cats 5

The Sacramento River Cats were unable to make it three in a row, losing to the visiting Salt Lake Bees in the finale to split the six-game series Tuesday afternoon.

One crooked number was enough to hand Sacramento righty Matt Frisbee (1-2) the loss. Jake Gatewood doubled home two and scored on a Jo Adell sacrifice-fly to make it 3-0 in the second inning.

Sacramento third baseman Jason Vosler quickly responded, launching a solo home run into the trees on the right field berm to lead off the inning. The Bees then pulled ahead with six unanswered runs to make it 9-1.

Sacramento made things interesting with a three-run seventh inning, but a three-run ninth by Salt Lake created an insurmountable 12-4 lead.

Following the off day, left-hander Scott Kazmir (1-0, 1.74 ERA) and the River Cats will welcome the Reno Aces for the second time this season. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. on Thursday. Listen to Johnny Doskow call the game online at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.