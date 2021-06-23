Cancel
Clinton, MS

The Mississippi College Office of Academic Affairs releases the dean's list after the close of fall and spring semesters each academic year.

Clinton • The Mississippi College Office of Academic Affairs releases the dean's list after the close of fall and spring semesters each academic year. To be eligible for the Dean's List, a student must maintain a 3.5 grade point average, based on a 4.0 system. The student must take a full course load of at least 12 semester hours of undergraduate credit with all academic courses impacting their grade point average.

