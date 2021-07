I recently told BGR Deals readers about an awesome must-have kitchen gadget called the ThermoPro Long-Range Bluetooth Meat Thermometer, and they swarmed Amazon to get it. This brilliant gadget helps you cook steak, burgers, chicken, fish, and just about anything else perfectly each and every time. What’s more, it retails for $40 but it’s on sale right now for just $31.99, so it’s the perfect time to get one! Truth be told, I might never grill steak again without this awesome device. Seriously, it’s a total game-changer. Of course, it’s also not the only nifty kitchen gadget in my arsenal, and...