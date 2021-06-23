Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Weatherwatch: shining a light on the history of sunscreen

The Guardian
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeather forecasts now include a warning about ultraviolet levels and everyone knows they should apply sunscreen. However, this type of protection is a recent innovation. Sunscreen was first used on a large scale during the second world war, when the US military experimented with substances to prevent sunburn. “Red Vet Pet” – short for red veterinary petrolatum – was included in life-raft survival kits for downed airmen. This is a form of petroleum jelly, previously used to treat cuts and burns. It was found to block ultraviolet light, but was oily and unpleasant to apply.

www.theguardian.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Military#Sunscreens#Weather Forecasts#Us Air Force#Green
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Home & Gardenroyalexaminer.com

Window treatments: shining a light on solar shades

Solar shades are available in a range of opaqueness levels, allowing you to select a loose or tight weave depending on what you use the space for and how much light you need. Visit the stores in your area to find the right product for every window in your home.
Niagara, NYniagaranow.com

Editorial: Shining a light on atrocities

I’m not proud of it, but it doesn’t change the fact that as a citizen and a journalist, I am partly responsible for not shining a bright light on the atrocities committed at Canada's residential schools. Last year, staff at the Angel Inn contacted The Lake Report about their day...
Books & LiteratureAnchorage Daily News

‘Stampede’ puts a new shine on familiar Klondike history

The Klondike gold rush has been written about so extensively that any author setting out to write a new account of that brief but pivotal period in northern history faces the challenge of making it fresh and keeping even seasoned armchair historians turning the pages of an otherwise familiar tale. For academics, this would require a deep dive into the archives to uncover overlooked details that alter or enhance our understanding of it. Those writing for general audiences, on the other hand, are tasked with writing the story in a way that makes it compelling, while perhaps persuading readers to reconsider how the events unfolded and what they mean in the broader narrative of history.
Environmentscitechdaily.com

Threat of Sudden Destruction of Coastal Cities: Humanity Does Not Have Effective Tools to Resist the Tsunami

This threatens with sudden destruction of coastal cities and numerous human casualties. An international team of scientists from 20 countries identified 47 problems that hinder the successful prevention and elimination of the consequences of the tsunami. Based on the carried out analysis, the world’s leading experts on natural hazards have outlined directions for further scientific research. The research group’s review is published in a special issue of the Frontiers in Earth Science.
Societysurfer.com

Dylan Graves Shines a Light on the LGBTQ+ Surf Community in "Breaking Waves"

Dylan Graves has entertained the surfy masses over the past few years with his fan-fave series “Weird Waves”, where he explores the world’s, well, weirdest waves. But lately, Graves has switched gears and is focusing his efforts on a new episodic titled “Breaking Waves”, a series that shines a light on sometimes-overlooked topics within mainstream surf culture. “In this inaugural episode,” Vans writes in their video description, “Weird Waves host Dylan Graves explores the stereotypical perceptions that often exist within surf culture, as he seeks to learn more about the LGBTQ+ surf community and understand how surfers can become better allies. Follow along on Dylan’s journey as he links up with San Francisco’s Queer Surf—an organization advocating to create safe spaces at the beach and in the water— and explores how to make surfing more welcoming to everyone.”
ScienceBrown Daily Herald

Brown researchers shine new light on solar cell design

In the bustling laboratories of the School of Engineering, a team of innovative material scientists work to create a brighter, more sustainably powered tomorrow. Their recently published advancements to improve the durability of perovskite solar cells promise to advance renewable energy and solar technology. The study, which was published in...
Worldtecheblog.com

Drone Provides a Closer Look at Yemen’s Mysterious Hole in the Al-Mahra Desert, Called the “Well of Hell”

Hidden in Yemen’s remote eastern desert landscape is a mysterious hole, called the “Well of Hell,” that locals believe to be “million and millions” years old. Officially known as the “Wall of Barhout,” it’s believed that anything too close will sucked in without escape. Throughout the centuries, ancient folklore has been spread about this hole, including of supernatural figures known as jinns or genies. Read more for a video and additional information.
EnvironmentMic

It's 118 degrees in the Arctic, which sure seems bad

A heat wave is sweeping across the southwestern United States at the moment, but it's not the only place on the planet feeling some extremely hot temperatures. According to satellite images taken by the European Union, it appears that surface temperatures have reached 118 degrees in Siberia. Yes, that Siberia.
Sciencegentside.co.uk

In Yemen, a mysterious 100-metre deep 'well of hell' has geologists intrigued

'The well of hell' is what the Yemenis call the well of Barhout located in the Al-Mahra desert, near the border with Oman. It is mysterious, firstly because it is a natural wonder whose origin is neither known nor understood, which of course gives rise to many interpretations. But also because of its titanic size: 30 metres wide, its depth (still unexplored by man) is estimated at between 100 and 250 metres. So, is it a natural wonder or a conduit straight to hell?
WorldA.V. Club

In Sun Children, a legendary director shines a light on the exploited youth of Iran

Some of international cinema’s most revealing, poignant, and provocative films about the lives of children star nonprofessional actors. With rawness and fragility, the young performers of Ken Loach’s Kes, the Dardenne brothers’ La Promesse, and Fernando Meirelles and Kátia Lund’s City Of God reflect the often-dire circumstances in which kids are born, embodying the perseverance and tenacity it takes to grow up. Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi has been taking this approach his whole career, and he continues it with his latest, Sun Children, a tidal wave of compassion and empathy that crests into rage and sorrow—all of it provoked by the plight of Iran’s child laborers.
AstronomyPosted by
SlashGear

Study reveals secrets of comet 46P/Wirtanen

In 2018, comet 46P/Wirtanen made its closest approach to Earth on December 16, 2018. Due to the proximity to the holidays, the comet was nicknamed the “Christmas Comet” and exuded an interesting green glow. It passed 7.1 million miles from Earth which is the closest pass it had made to the Earth in centuries.
SciencePosted by
Interesting Engineering

Why Can't Humans Drink Seawater?

It's a question as old as humanity: Even though we are surrounded by the stuff, why can't humans drink seawater? The human need for drinkable water is second only to breathable air in the biological hierarchy, so it would make sense to evolve to take advantage of this nearly inexhaustable resource.
AstronomyNASA

Significant Solar Flare Erupts from Sun

The Sun emitted a significant solar flare peaking at 10:29 a.m. EDT on July 3, 2021. NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory, which watches the Sun constantly, captured an image of the event. Solar flares are powerful bursts of radiation. Harmful radiation from a flare cannot pass through Earth’s atmosphere to physically...
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Dark Deity Review – A Retro Light Shining in the Dark

The SRPG genre requires a lot to fully invest players into the adventure through narrative and party customization. Still, the hit-or-miss nature doesn’t stop me from trying new releases within the genre. Developer Sword & Axe’s Dark Diety borrows elements of classic SRPGs and introduces them in a way that doesn’t come off as intimidating. The inspiration pulled from Fire Emblem and Langressor is recognizable, but there are a few unique features that Dark Diety brings to the battlefield.

Comments / 2

Community Policy