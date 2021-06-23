Weatherwatch: shining a light on the history of sunscreen

The Klondike gold rush has been written about so extensively that any author setting out to write a new account of that brief but pivotal period in northern history faces the challenge of making it fresh and keeping even seasoned armchair historians turning the pages of an otherwise familiar tale. For academics, this would require a deep dive into the archives to uncover overlooked details that alter or enhance our understanding of it. Those writing for general audiences, on the other hand, are tasked with writing the story in a way that makes it compelling, while perhaps persuading readers to reconsider how the events unfolded and what they mean in the broader narrative of history.