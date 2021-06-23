Weatherwatch: shining a light on the history of sunscreen
Weather forecasts now include a warning about ultraviolet levels and everyone knows they should apply sunscreen. However, this type of protection is a recent innovation. Sunscreen was first used on a large scale during the second world war, when the US military experimented with substances to prevent sunburn. “Red Vet Pet” – short for red veterinary petrolatum – was included in life-raft survival kits for downed airmen. This is a form of petroleum jelly, previously used to treat cuts and burns. It was found to block ultraviolet light, but was oily and unpleasant to apply.www.theguardian.com