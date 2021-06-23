NBA Playoffs Suns-Clippers: Twitter Reacts To Game 2

The Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 2 on Tuesday evening in Phoenix, Arizona, 104-103.

Devin Booker had 20 points, four rebounds and five assists, while Paul George put up 26 points, six rebounds and six assists.

Deandre Ayton won the game on a buzzer beater (see Tweet below from Evan Sidery of Forbes), and the Suns have a 2-0 series lead.

