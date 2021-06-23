Cancel
NBA Playoffs Suns-Clippers: Twitter Reacts To Game 2

By Ben Stinar
AllPacers
AllPacers
 13 days ago

The Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 2 on Tuesday evening in Phoenix, Arizona, 104-103.

Devin Booker had 20 points, four rebounds and five assists, while Paul George put up 26 points, six rebounds and six assists.

Deandre Ayton won the game on a buzzer beater (see Tweet below from Evan Sidery of Forbes), and the Suns have a 2-0 series lead.

Tweets about game can be seen below.

More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the series can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS FIRE NATE BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers had their season end as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and fell one game short of the NBA playoffs after losing to the Washington Wizards in the second play-in game. They have now fired head coach Nate Bjorkgren, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news. The Pacers later officially announced the news of them firing the first-year head coach. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TAKE LUKA GARZA IN MOCK DRAFT: The NBA Draft is creeping up as it will occur right after the NBA Finals end. Draft night will take place on July 29. In a recent Mock Draft, the Indiana Pacers select Wooden Award winner Luka Garza out of Iowa in the second round. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TAKE JAMES BOUKNIGHT IN BLEACHER REPORT MOCK DRAFT: In Bleacher Report's NBA Mock Draft, The Indiana Pacers select shooting guard from UConn, James Bouknight, who had a stellar sophomore season in Storrs, Connecticut, averaging 18.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. CLICK HERE.
AllPacers

AllPacers

AllPacers is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Indiana Pacers

Posted by FanBuzz
FanBuzz

Monty Williams Lost His Wife in a Tragic Car Accident

Monty Williams deserves all the praise. The Phoenix Suns head coach has taken a perennial bottom feeder to the NBA Finals for the first time in 28 years. It should come as little surprise that the Suns are now Western Conference champs after going on a tear last season in the NBA Bubble during the coronavirus pandemic. With stars like Chris Paul and Devin Booker, they’re legit.
AOL Corp

NBA playoffs: Khris Middleton leads Giannis-less Bucks to first NBA Finals since 1974

For the first time since the days of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the Milwaukee Bucks are headed to the NBA Finals. The Bucks defeated the Atlanta Hawks 118-107 on Saturday to win the Eastern Conference finals in six games, despite missing Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) for the last two-and-a-half games. Milwaukee will now face the Phoenix Suns for their first championship since 1971.
FOX Sports

Suns open NBA Finals against the Bucks

LINE: Suns -5.5; over/under is 217. BOTTOM LINE: The Phoenix Suns host the Milwaukee Bucks in game one of the NBA Finals. Phoenix went 2-0 against Milwaukee during the regular season. The Suns won the last regular season matchup 128-127 on April 19. Devin Booker scored 24 points to lead Phoenix to the win and Giannis Antetokounmpo totaled 33 points in the loss for Milwaukee.
Iowa State Daily

Abdel Nader and the Phoenix Suns reach NBA Finals

An appearance in the NBA Finals is on deck for former Iowa State Cyclone Abdel Nader. The Phoenix Suns defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 130-103 to take a 4-2 series win in the Western Conference Finals (WCF). This set the team up for a matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Finals.
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

Watch Pacers' Domantas Sabonis Throw Down a Huge Dunk

Domantas Sabonis and the Indiana Pacers had their season end in the play-in tournament back in May, and right now, the two-time NBA All-Star is playing for the Lithuania men's national basketball team. They won 88-69 over Poland on Saturday, and Sabonis had 17 points and eight rebounds. During the...
Posted by FanSided
FanSided

Phoenix Suns: Deandre Ayton is a Top Five Center in the NBA

Over the course of the 2021 NBA Playoffs, there have only been three centers that have consistently produced numbers across the board to bring their teams success. One of those centers being Phoenix Suns big man Deandre Ayton. The Suns have thrived whenever Ayton has truly shown confidence in his...
Posted by FanSided
FanSided

Ranking 7 former OKC Thunder point guards 2021 playoff performances

The NBA Finals are set with the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks representing the West and East respectively. While our OKC Thunder wasn’t a playoff participant there was genuine joy witnessing Chris Paul deliver perhaps his most impressive postseason performance of his career. It marks the first time in the...
Posted by FanSided
FanSided

Phoenix Suns: 4 keys to success in the NBA Finals

Four keys to success for the Phoenix Suns heading into the NBA Finals. The Phoenix Suns were crowned kings of the Western Conference as they defeated the LA Clippers in six games in the Western Conference Finals to earn a berth in the 2021 NBA Finals. From the emergence and...
semoball.com

NBA Finals: Why the Suns will win the NBA championship

PHOENIX (AP) -- This version of the Phoenix Suns will be a case study for future NBA general managers on how to build a championship contending roster in a hurry. Roll the dice on an aging -- but motivated -- Hall of Fame-caliber point guard (Chris Paul) and pair him with a veteran coach who he knows and respects (Monty Williams). Add a few more savvy veterans who have been deep in the playoffs before (Jae Crowder and Torrey Craig). Then combine them with a talented young nucleus that was hungry for the wisdom they provide (Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Deandre Ayton).

