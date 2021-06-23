Jasper County man accused of severely beating wife while driving county road
A Rose Hill area man has been arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s department for allegedly beating his wife with a tool while driving down the road. According to Jasper County Sheriff’s Department Detective Jody White, 34-year-old Cortez Rogers Nichelson was taken into custody last Friday night at approximately 11 p.m. by deputies after the department received a 911 call about the incident. He was arrested on CR 503-26 in the Rose Hill area.impact601.com