The house is filled with delicious smell. It is made by bottling and preserving loganberries. One can’t quite understand the comparative neglect of this useful fruit. Only small quantities seem to get to the market. Yet there is no fruit more easy to grow, more certain in its crops, more useful for stewing and puddings, for bottling, or for making into jam and jelly. In a dry season like this the canes crop far more heavily than the raspberry, which the fruit resembles in flavour, but with an added acid which gives the effect of raspberry and currant, a very popular but expensive mixture. The colour is intensely crimson.