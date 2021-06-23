Gold Sox finish week 2-2

Yuba-Sutter finished West Coast off in a sweep over the weekend to finish out 2-2 for the week and 8-4 this summer.

On Sunday, the Gold Sox edged West Coast 5-4 behind a strong dual effort on the mound from Kyle Galart (Cal State Monterey Bay) and Chris Daniels (Sacramento City College). Galart pitched four innings and struck out five. Daniels struck out six in three innings to help Yuba-Sutter collect its eighth win of 2021.

Troy Shields (Folsom Lake College) and Jonah Hendrickson (UC Davis) each had two hits at the plate as Yuba-Sutter put up two in the first, two in the third and a single-run in the sixth to close-out West Coast and avenge last Thursday’s 19-7 loss to the Kings.

Brad Madison (Feather River College), formerly of Yuba City High School, finished with two runs batted in.

On Saturday, Brandon Motheral (Sierra College) was 4-4 with two RBI, while Nate Vargas (college not listed) provided a team-high three RBI as the Gold Sox dropped a 10-spot on West Coast to earn the 10-5 victory.

Luke Carrol (UC Davis) went seven strong and finished with 11 strikeouts to lead the way on the mound for Yuba-Sutter.

The Gold Sox begin this week’s home slate Thursday with the first of two against San Mateo, followed by a two-game set against Novato.

All games begin at 7 p.m., except Sunday when it is pushed up to 6 p.m.

Tickets are available at the gate, at the Gold Sox office (1525 C St.) and online at goldsox.com.