The Milwaukee Brewers will meet with the Pittsburgh Pirates to play the last game of their series in Pnc Park, Pittsburgh, on Sunday, July 4, 2021, at 1:05 PM (EDT). Milwaukee won 12 of its last 13 games, including a 10-game winning streak, and is at 50-33 on the season. The Brewers dominated this series thus far, winning both matches by a score of 7-2. Adrian Houser secured the win for Milwaukee by pitching 6.2 innings and allowing only one run on four hits. The Brewers’ offense was led by Tyrone Taylor, who went 1-3 with a triple and two runs batted in.