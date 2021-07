In another hours-long session on Thursday morning, the Chaffee Board of County Commissioners (BoCC) slogged through the standards and conditions enforced on the original 1041 permit for a 10-year extension of an existing 1041 Permit for Nestlé/BlueTriton. While the application review has again been continued (this time to 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 6, much of the suspense is gone. Two of the three commissioners have indicated that at this moment they are leaning toward approving the permit, with conditions.