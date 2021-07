Kevin Huerter is one of the most noticeable rookies on the NBA court. The Atlanta Hawks player has been gaining attention for his skills and talents as well as his personal life. Many especially want to know who Kevin Huerter’s girlfriend is. It takes only a glance at his social media to know he is in a relationship with Elsa Shafer. While Shafer is not an athlete, her background makes her one of the few people who know the demands of her boyfriend’s career. We reveal her athletic connection and more here.