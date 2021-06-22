Cancel
High school basketball tourney results

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kzzjM_0acgD0Jp00 Updated scores and schedules from the Class 6A-5A Oregon Basketball Finale tournaments, which run June 22-24.

There's nothing like high school basketball in summer. Or should we say, there has never been anything like this.

Listed below are results from Tuesday's first-round games and the schedule for Wednesday's second round of the Class 6A-5A Oregon Basketball Finale.

Boys and girls teams were divided into eight-team brackets for this culmination-week tournament, which is not a state tournament.

BOYS VARSITY

Games at Franklin, Milwaukie and Tigard high schools.

First round on Tuesday, June 22

Red Bracket

(At Franklin High)

Beaverton 63, Roosevelt 56

Sherwood 59, Lake Oswego 51

Tualatin 74, Gresham 62

Grant 82, Liberty 41

Wednesday, June 23

Roosevelt vs. Lake Oswego, 2 p.m.

Gresham vs. Liberty, 4 p.m.

Beaverton vs. Sherwood, 5:30 p.m.

Tualatin vs. Grant, 7 p.m.

Blue bracket

(At Milwaukie High)

Mountainside 53, Barlow 40

Jefferson 77, La Salle Prep 64

Clackamas 58, Cleveland 50

Jesuit 63, Newberg 38

Wednesday, June 23

Barlow vs. La Salle Prep, 12:30 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Newberg, 4 p.m.

Mountainside vs. Jefferson, 5:30 p.m.

Clackamas vs. Jesuit, 7 p.m.

Green Bracket

Westview 66, Forest Grove 45

David Douglas 49, Wilsonville 44

Milwaukie 62, Canby 54

Wells 76, Southridge 74

Wednesday, June 23

Forest Grove vs. Wilsonville, 11 a.m. (Franklin High)

Canby vs. Southridge, 12:30 ;p.m. (Franklin High)

Wells vs. Milwaukie, 11 a.m. (Milwaukie High)

Westview vs. David Douglas, 2 p.m. (Milwaukie High)

Black Bracket

Reynolds 57, Oregon City 55

Sunset 66, McDaniel 47

Aloha 63, Centennial 59

Tigard 67, Franklin 25

Wednesday, June 23

(At Tigard High)

Oregon City vs. McDaniel, 2 p.m.

Centennial vs. Franklin, 3:30 p.m.

Reynolds vs. Sunset, 5:30 p.m.

Aloha vs. Tigard, 7 p.m.

GIRLS VARSITY

Games at Grant, Roosevelt and Wells high schools.

First round on Tuesday, June 22

Maroon Bracket

(At Grant High)

West Linn 43, vs. Jesuit 39 (OT)

South Medford 74, Wilsonville 58

Sheldon 72, Clackamas 66

Tualatin 39, Beaverton 25

Wednesday, June 23

Clackamas vs. Beaverton 2 p.m.

Jesuit vs. Wilsonville, 4 p.m.

Sheldon vs. Tualatin, 5:30 p.m.

West Linn v. South Medford, 7 p.m.

White Bracket

(At Roosevelt High)

Sherwood 52, Grant 46

Barlow 52, Wells 44

Lakeridge 58, Mountainside 53

McNary 43, Benson 36

Wednesday, June 23

Grant vs. Wells, 11 a.m.

Mountainside vs. Benson,, 12:30 p.m.

Sherwood vs. Barlow 5:30 p.m.

Lakeridge vs. McNary, 7 p.m.

Orange Bracket

Oregon City 65, Cleveland 44

Westview 60, David Douglas 33

Milwaukie 49, Lincoln 37

Canby 62, Liberty 44

Wednesday, June 23

Lincoln vs. Liberty, 11 a.m. (Grant High)

Cleveland vs. David Douglas, 12:30 p.m. (Grant High)

Oregon City vs. Westview, 2 p.m. (Roosevelt High)

Milwaukie vs. Canby, 4 p.m. (Roosevelt High)

Grey Bracket

Forest Grove 64, Southridge 35

Jefferson 37, Scappoose 30

Sunset 41, Franklin 39

Tigard 71, Gresham 23

Wednesday, June 23

At Wells High

Southridge vs. Scappoose, 2 p.m.

Franklin vs. Gresham, 4 p.m.

Forest Grove vs. Jefferson, 5:30 p.m.

Sunset vs. Tigard, 7 p.m.

NOTE: There are three JV boys brackets at Franklin, Tigard and Milwaukie. There are two JV girls brackets Grant and Roosevelt.

Lake Oswego Review

ABOUT

The Lake Oswego Review is considered Lake Oswego’s best source for local news. The Review offers the most read newspaper, website and social media following in town.

 http://www.lakeoswegoreview.com
State
Oregon State
IN THIS ARTICLE
