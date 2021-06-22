High school basketball tourney results
There's nothing like high school basketball in summer. Or should we say, there has never been anything like this.
Listed below are results from Tuesday's first-round games and the schedule for Wednesday's second round of the Class 6A-5A Oregon Basketball Finale.
Boys and girls teams were divided into eight-team brackets for this culmination-week tournament, which is not a state tournament.
BOYS VARSITY
Games at Franklin, Milwaukie and Tigard high schools.
First round on Tuesday, June 22
Red Bracket
(At Franklin High)
Beaverton 63, Roosevelt 56
Sherwood 59, Lake Oswego 51
Tualatin 74, Gresham 62
Grant 82, Liberty 41
Wednesday, June 23
Roosevelt vs. Lake Oswego, 2 p.m.
Gresham vs. Liberty, 4 p.m.
Beaverton vs. Sherwood, 5:30 p.m.
Tualatin vs. Grant, 7 p.m.
Blue bracket
(At Milwaukie High)
Mountainside 53, Barlow 40
Jefferson 77, La Salle Prep 64
Clackamas 58, Cleveland 50
Jesuit 63, Newberg 38
Wednesday, June 23
Barlow vs. La Salle Prep, 12:30 p.m.
Cleveland vs. Newberg, 4 p.m.
Mountainside vs. Jefferson, 5:30 p.m.
Clackamas vs. Jesuit, 7 p.m.
Green Bracket
Westview 66, Forest Grove 45
David Douglas 49, Wilsonville 44
Milwaukie 62, Canby 54
Wells 76, Southridge 74
Wednesday, June 23
Forest Grove vs. Wilsonville, 11 a.m. (Franklin High)
Canby vs. Southridge, 12:30 ;p.m. (Franklin High)
Wells vs. Milwaukie, 11 a.m. (Milwaukie High)
Westview vs. David Douglas, 2 p.m. (Milwaukie High)
Black Bracket
Reynolds 57, Oregon City 55
Sunset 66, McDaniel 47
Aloha 63, Centennial 59
Tigard 67, Franklin 25
Wednesday, June 23
(At Tigard High)
Oregon City vs. McDaniel, 2 p.m.
Centennial vs. Franklin, 3:30 p.m.
Reynolds vs. Sunset, 5:30 p.m.
Aloha vs. Tigard, 7 p.m.
GIRLS VARSITY
Games at Grant, Roosevelt and Wells high schools.
First round on Tuesday, June 22
Maroon Bracket
(At Grant High)
West Linn 43, vs. Jesuit 39 (OT)
South Medford 74, Wilsonville 58
Sheldon 72, Clackamas 66
Tualatin 39, Beaverton 25
Wednesday, June 23
Clackamas vs. Beaverton 2 p.m.
Jesuit vs. Wilsonville, 4 p.m.
Sheldon vs. Tualatin, 5:30 p.m.
West Linn v. South Medford, 7 p.m.
White Bracket
(At Roosevelt High)
Sherwood 52, Grant 46
Barlow 52, Wells 44
Lakeridge 58, Mountainside 53
McNary 43, Benson 36
Wednesday, June 23
Grant vs. Wells, 11 a.m.
Mountainside vs. Benson,, 12:30 p.m.
Sherwood vs. Barlow 5:30 p.m.
Lakeridge vs. McNary, 7 p.m.
Orange Bracket
Oregon City 65, Cleveland 44
Westview 60, David Douglas 33
Milwaukie 49, Lincoln 37
Canby 62, Liberty 44
Wednesday, June 23
Lincoln vs. Liberty, 11 a.m. (Grant High)
Cleveland vs. David Douglas, 12:30 p.m. (Grant High)
Oregon City vs. Westview, 2 p.m. (Roosevelt High)
Milwaukie vs. Canby, 4 p.m. (Roosevelt High)
Grey Bracket
Forest Grove 64, Southridge 35
Jefferson 37, Scappoose 30
Sunset 41, Franklin 39
Tigard 71, Gresham 23
Wednesday, June 23
At Wells High
Southridge vs. Scappoose, 2 p.m.
Franklin vs. Gresham, 4 p.m.
Forest Grove vs. Jefferson, 5:30 p.m.
Sunset vs. Tigard, 7 p.m.
NOTE: There are three JV boys brackets at Franklin, Tigard and Milwaukie. There are two JV girls brackets Grant and Roosevelt.