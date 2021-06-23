Cancel
TxDOT Unveils 5 Proposals For Interstate 345 In Downtown Dallas

 14 days ago
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – For the first time, TxDOT unveiled five different proposals for Interstate-345, a highway that many people use but may know nothing about. At 1.4 miles, it may be one of the shortest highways in Texas and the U.S. The elevated roadway along the east side of downtown...

