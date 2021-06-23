TxDOT Unveils 5 Proposals For Interstate 345 In Downtown Dallas

The Old Parkland lands stood vacant for years at Maple and Oak Lawn Avenues before Crow Holdings restored the historic hospital campus into a significant landmark in 2009. The new campus surrounds the original 1913 Parkland Hospital building seamlessly. Behind the gates, the historic buildings thrive. Interiors are true works of art, from the intricate wood floors to the fine wood railings, panels, columns and rotundas. Descriptions range from an “Ivy League” corporate park to vibes our publisher felt the first time she was an Old Parkland guest: like being in a Capitol building. There are fine works of art on nearly every wall, “everything from Old Parkland memorabilia to death masks to a piece of a curtain Abraham Lincoln is believed to have grabbed and torn after being shot at Ford’s Theatre in Washington, D.C., in 1865—are tucked into every nook and cranny”