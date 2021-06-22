Cancel
Diamond Beat: Mariners win for eighth time in nine games

By Pamplin Media Group
Posted by 
Lake Oswego Review
Lake Oswego Review
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SJcqx_0acgCsLp00 June 21-27: Results and more from the Mariners, Hops, Canadians, Pickles and more.

To cover our bases, Diamond Beat is the place to find results and updates about baseball and softball action in the region, including coverage of the Seattle Mariners and more.

TUESDAY, JUNE 22

Pro baseball

Mariners 2, Rockies 1 — Seattle (39-36) won its fifth game in a row and eighth in nine games at T-Mobile Park, edging Colorado in the first of two games.

Shed Long Jr., who ended Sunday's game against Tampa Bay with a walk-off grand slam homer, hit a solo homer in the eighth inning for the win Tuesday.

C.J. Cron had homered for Colorado to tie it 1-1 in the seventh inning.

Chris Flexen gave up four hits and struck out six in 6 2/3 innings; Kendall Graveman pitched the ninth inning for his sixth save.

The Mariners moved to 24-15 at home.

Indians 6, Hops 3 — Opening a new series at Ron Tonkin Field, Hillsboro lost for the seventh game in a row and it has lost nine of the past 10 games. Aaron Schunk had two hits and two RBIs for Spokane. A highlight for Hillsboro was pitcher Conor Grammes, who gave up only two hits and no runs and struck out five in four innings.

Emeralds 4, Canadians 3 — At Eugene, Kai-Wei Teng gave up three hits and struck out nine in six innings for the Emeralds in the first game of a series with Vancouver. Will Wilson homered for Eugene. Luis De Los Santos homered for Vancouver.

Portland Pickles

Knights 6, Pickles 4 — Portland opened a big West Coast League homestand at Walker Stadium with Corvallis and Ridgfield, losing the opening game against Corvallis. Matt Jew had two hits and Gabe Skoro, Leo Mosby, Ryn Ball and Ivan Luna RBIs for Portland.
Related
Portland, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Diamond Beat: Mosby's three-run homer lifts Pickles

July 5-11: Results from the Mariners, Hops, Canadians, Pickles and other baseball news.To cover our bases, Diamond Beat is the place to find results and updates about baseball and softball action in the region, including coverage of the Seattle Mariners and more. TUESDAY, JULY 6 Pickles Portland 3, Cowlitz 1 — Leo Mosby hit a pinch-hit, three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning as Portland beat the Black Bears in West Coast League play at Walker Stadium. Ian Lawson, Jared Villalobos and Kyle Hoskins combined to allow six hits for Portland (11-8). The Pickles were playing three games...
Louisville, KYPosted by
Portland Tribune

Saturday, July 3: Thorns 2, Louisville 0

Rodriguez, Charley score, Bixby makes four saves and 15-year-old Moultrie makes debut in Portland road win.The goals: Rocky Rodriguez converts a penalty kick (1-0 Thorns, 30th minute). Simone Charley heads in a ball delivered by Emily Menges (1-0 Thorns, 52nd minute. What it means: Portland is 5-3-0 (15 points), tied for first place with Orlando pending a Sunday game between the Pride and third-place North Carolina. Racing Louisville is 3-4-1 (10 points) and in eighth place. The skinny: In Portland's first match without its five Olympians, the Thorns checked a lot of boxes in front of 6,822 fans...
Saint Paul, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

St. Paul Rodeo crowns its champions

The 85th annual event took place June 30 to July 4 with sold-out crowds; California cowboy wins steer wrestlingThe 85th annual St. Paul Rodeo took place June 30 to July 4. Here's a story by the St. Paul Rodeo publicist, Ruth Nicolaus, following the final day Monday: Luke Branquinho may have detached his hamstring tendon from the bone, but that didn't stop him from winning the 2021 St. Paul Rodeo. The Los Alamos, Calif. cowboy, a five-time world champion, made two solid steer wrestling runs, 4.2 seconds in each of two rounds, to win the average in St. Paul with...
MLSPosted by
Portland Tribune

Thursday, July 1: Austin 4, Timbers 1

Expansion club Austin FC celebrates its first home goal(s) and win at Portland's expenseThe goals: Jon Gallagher scored the first goal at Q2 stadium for Austin, making a run into the box to take a pass from Tomas Pochettino (1-0 Austin, 28th minute). Diego Fagundez finished from inside the box after a header by former Timber Julio Cascante set up a quick counter-attack right up the middle (2-0 Austin, 33rd minute). Jeremy Ebobisse from close range at the end of a quick upfield counter attack. Marvin Loria delivered a short pass from the right side of the penalty area (2-1...

