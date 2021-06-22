Diamond Beat: Mariners win for eighth time in nine games

June 21-27: Results and more from the Mariners, Hops, Canadians, Pickles and more.

To cover our bases, Diamond Beat is the place to find results and updates about baseball and softball action in the region, including coverage of the Seattle Mariners and more.

TUESDAY, JUNE 22

Mariners 2, Rockies 1 — Seattle (39-36) won its fifth game in a row and eighth in nine games at T-Mobile Park, edging Colorado in the first of two games.

Shed Long Jr., who ended Sunday's game against Tampa Bay with a walk-off grand slam homer, hit a solo homer in the eighth inning for the win Tuesday.

C.J. Cron had homered for Colorado to tie it 1-1 in the seventh inning.

Chris Flexen gave up four hits and struck out six in 6 2/3 innings; Kendall Graveman pitched the ninth inning for his sixth save.

The Mariners moved to 24-15 at home.

Indians 6, Hops 3 — Opening a new series at Ron Tonkin Field, Hillsboro lost for the seventh game in a row and it has lost nine of the past 10 games. Aaron Schunk had two hits and two RBIs for Spokane. A highlight for Hillsboro was pitcher Conor Grammes, who gave up only two hits and no runs and struck out five in four innings.

Emeralds 4, Canadians 3 — At Eugene, Kai-Wei Teng gave up three hits and struck out nine in six innings for the Emeralds in the first game of a series with Vancouver. Will Wilson homered for Eugene. Luis De Los Santos homered for Vancouver.

Portland Pickles

Knights 6, Pickles 4 — Portland opened a big West Coast League homestand at Walker Stadium with Corvallis and Ridgfield, losing the opening game against Corvallis. Matt Jew had two hits and Gabe Skoro, Leo Mosby, Ryn Ball and Ivan Luna RBIs for Portland.