The 2021 Baseball All-Record-Argus Team

Pitcher Austin Love earned Atlantic All-Region First Team from the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) as one of four pitchers in the region as announced on Saturday. Well deserved to say the least as Love anchored a solid pitching staff and turned into a top weekend starter for the Tar Heels. With an overall record of 10-4 and an ERA of 3.71, Love pitched 102.0 innings, struck out 129 batters and held opponents to a .224 batting average.