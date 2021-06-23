Father's Day 'murder-suicide' leaves family of four dead including five-year-old girl

A horrifying suspected murder-suicide on Father's Day left a family of four including a five-year-old girl dead, police have said.

Military veteran Nicholas Mavrakis, 47, his wife Lesley, 37, son Ace, 13, and daughter Pippa, five, all died from gunshot wounds, officers have said.

They were all found in their home in Jackson Township, Ohio, on Sunday after officials responded to a welfare check.

Police are now investigating the deadly shootings as a "triple murder and suicide".

Local officers said in a statement: "Upon arrival officers located four deceased family members.

"This incident is being investigated as a domestic dispute that turned deadly. At this time it is believed there are no other persons involved in this incident.

All four members of the same family were killed

"The Jackson Township Detective Bureau, along with the Coroner's Office and Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating this as a triple homicide, suicide."

A relative had called police after becoming concerned there was no answer at the front door, The Canton Rep reports.

They told 911 emergency dispatchers: "I don't know what's going on. I know her husband has like PTSD from the military and he's been having problems."

Reportedly, Nicholas retired as a staff sergeant in 2013 after 20 years of service and of tours of Afghanistan and Iraq.

Jackson Local Schools Superintendent Chris DiLoreto paid tribute to the dead children.

He said in a statement: "The Jackson Local School District extends its sincerest sympathy to all those affected by the tragedy in our community Sunday afternoon.

"Our district grieves the loss of two young children.

"Ace Mavrakis was well-liked by faculty and staff at Jackson Memorial Middle School. He was a member of the Jackson High School ninth-grade football team.

"Pippa Mavrakis was registered to start kindergarten at Strausser Elementary School in August."

He added that they were working with Coleman Crisis Services to give grief support and counselling to anyone affected.

The Samaritans is available 24/7 if you need to talk. You can contact them for free by calling 116 123, email jo@samaritans.org or head to the website to find your nearest branch. You matter.