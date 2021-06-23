Cancel
Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Stocks rose on Wall Street Tuesday, nudging the S&P 500 toward its record high, as the head of the Federal Reserve said again that inflation looks to be only a temporary problem for the economy and markets. The S&P 500 climbed 21.65, or 0.5 percent, to 4,246.44 after Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s comments helped further calm […]

