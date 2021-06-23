Sharon Regional ranked among nation’s top hospitals for treatment of heart attack patients
Recently, Sharon Regional Medical Center, a physician-owned and led hospital within Steward Health Care, received the American College of Cardiology’s NCDR Chest Pain- MI Registry Silver Performance Achievement Award for 2021. The award recognizes Sharon Regional’s commitment and success in implementing a higher standard of care for heart attack patients and signifies that Sharon Regional has reached an aggressive goal […]www.recordargusnews.com