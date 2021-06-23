Cancel
Piers Morgan sends defiant Jack Grealish message to England boss Gareth Southgate

By Jacob Leeks
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 13 days ago

Outspoken TV personality Piers Morgan has delivered a defiant message about Jack Grealish to England manager Gareth Southgate.

The message comes after Grealish’s starring role in England ’s win over the Czech Republic in their final group game of Euro 2020 on Tuesday night.

It was the Aston Villa star’s first start of this summer’s tournament, with Southgate up to now resistant to the calls of many supporters and pundits to play him.

But with Mason Mount ruled out because of coronavirus protocols and the Three Lions struggling to score against Croatia and Scotland, the boss finally bowed to the pressure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u8xdo_0acgCH8I00
Piers Morgan has hailed Jack Grealish after England's defeat of the Czech Republic (Image: Getty Images)

In the opening two group games, England struggled to penetrate Croatia and Scotland’s stout defences, with Raheem Sterling’s winner in the first match their only goal.

But their goal return for the tournament doubled with 12 minutes of their final group game, with Grealish heavily involved.

Bukayo Saka drove at the Czech defence before playing a deep ball to Grealish at the back post, with the Villa captain heading the ball into the path of Harry Kane.

Grealish then pulled wide of the box, with Kane returning the ball back to him, with the winger faced with two Czech defenders.

Should Jack Grealish start in England's last 16 match? Comment below.

He carried the ball down the line before standing an inch-perfect cross up to Sterling at the back post, with the Manchester City man left with a simple headed finish.

It was the highlight of what was an impressive performance from Grealish, who was a constant threat.

His desire to get on the ball and drive at the Czech defence also brought something that England have been sorely missing in the tournament up to now.

The 25-year-old was substituted with just over 20 minutes remaining by Southgate, with many now demanding he start in the last 16.

And outspoken former breakfast host and Arsenal fan Morgan has no joined those calls for Grealish to be give more playing time.

“That’s why Grealish has to start every game. He makes things happen,” Morgan tweeted following Grealish’s assist.

The former GMB host was not the only one left impressed by Grealish’s performance, with goalscorer Sterling also hailing the Villa star and Saka.

“They got in the pockets really well, on the ball they were positive and it's brilliant to have these players around you that can create goals,” he told ITV following Tuesday’s win.

“That’s part of tournament football, different players are needed for different matches and the two that came in today and Jordan [Henderson] were massive and did what they needed to do.”

The win saw England qualify as group winners from Group D, which means they will continue to play at Wembley in the last 16.

There opponents will be the runners-up of Group F – France, Germany or Portugal – with those teams playing their final group stage match tonight.

Once their opponents are confirmed, England will begin preparations to face them at Wembley next Tuesday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy