Grace F. Matus
Grace F. Matus, 95, of Wakeman, passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021. She was born October 12, 1925 in Dunkirk, New York and graduated from Birmingham High School in 1943. She married Steve Matus, Sr. in 1948 and went on to raise a family of nine children. She later worked as a school bus driver for Firelands School District, retiring after around 20 years. She enjoyed reading, crocheting and gardening, but mostly spending time with her husband, children and then grandchildren and great-grandchildren.chroniclet.com