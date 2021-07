Sunday mornings, when the Penn Valley Library is usually closed, patrons will now be able to “Go it alone.”. The Penn Valley Library is one of just a few libraries nationwide that will now offer access hours that allows patrons to use the library without staff present. Beginning July 1st, 2021 the library will add operating days and hours and expand access to the community using the Open+ Access system. Open+ will add an additional 14 hours of operation each week to the 25 hours that the Penn Valley Library is normally open.