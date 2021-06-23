Crushers finding groove on offense, beat Team Quebec 3-1

Broken Bow was host to the “Spirit of the Sandhills” softball tournament this past weekend. The Bow Spirit 18U team competed in the combined 16/18U division and finished 1-3 during the weekend. Broken Bow’s win came in their opening game on Friday evening when they shutout St. Paul 8-0. Mya Weverka pitched a complete game shutout in the circle giving up just 2 hits and striking out 2. Offensively, Broken Bow’s big inning came in the second when they scored 5. Joscelyn Coleman was a perfect 3 for 3 with 2 runs scored and 2 RBI. Nikki Peters, Kennedy Garcia, and Dalila Griffiths also had multi-hit games. Later on Friday, the Bow Spirit fell to the Nebraska Dominators 5-2. Broken Bow led 2-1 going into the bottom of the third but the Dominators would score 4 runs in the bottom of the third to come back for the win. Broken Bow had just one hit in the game which was provided by Joscelyn Coleman.