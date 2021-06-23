Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

Crushers finding groove on offense, beat Team Quebec 3-1

By Chris Sweeney The Chronicle-Telegram
Chronicle-Telegram
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAVON — Lake Erie’s offense seems to be waking up. The Crushers strung together at least eight hits for the fifth straight game in a 3-1 win against Team Quebec on Tuesday evening at Mercy Health Stadium. They will look to keep things rolling today with Sean Johnson on the mound.

chroniclet.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Rohn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Groove On#Team Quebec#Miners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
BaseballMorning Journal

Crushers fall in extras to Quebec; fail to get back to .500

The Lake Erie Crushers couldn’t finish off the rally June 24 that if they had completed it would have gotten them back to the .500 mark. Lake Erie tied the game on Bryan DeLaRosa’s two-out RBI single in the bottom of the ninth to force extra innings. But Quebec scored three in the top of the 10th and held on for the 10-8 win.
MLBcubsinsider.com

Cubs RHP Prospect Max Bain Starting to Find Groove in South Bend

We’ve all heard the phrase “development isn’t linear” when it comes to prospects, and it’s repeated ad nauseam because it’s absolutely true. There are, however, certain inflection points over a player’s career that we can point to as signs that they are starting to get it. With all due allowance for the improved vision gained from increased hindsight, it appears as though Max Bain may have experienced such a point earlier in June.
Waverly, IACedar Valley Daily Times

Go-Hawks find offensive groove, Hagarty dominant in win over Wapsie Valley

A roster flush with inexperience and ripe with a dusting of veteran leadership has labored through the many ebbs and enjoyed the short flows of the 2021 season. Waverly-Shell Rock was riding a three-game losing streak (ebb) before sweeping a doubleheader against Sumner-Fredericksburg on June 15 (flow). Two days later, W-SR was outscored by a combined 19-3 in a pair of losses to Northeast Iowa Conference rival Decorah (ebb).
Montpelier, VTTimes-Argus

Mountaineers beat Navigators, 3-1

MONTPELIER – The Vermont Mountaineers prevailed for the sixth time in seven games by outlasting the North Shore Navigators, 3-1, in Tuesday's New England Collegiate Baseball League action at Montpelier Recreation Field. Vermont and North Shore were still scoreless through the first four innings during their third matchup of the...
MLBFrankfort Times

Greinke, Astros beat Orioles 3-1 for 9th straight win

BALTIMORE (AP) — Zack Greinke took a four-hitter into the eighth inning, Myles Straw homered and drove in two runs, and the Houston Astros beat the Baltimore Orioles 3-1 Tuesday night for their ninth straight victory. Greinke (8-2) allowed one run and five hits with four strikeouts and a walk...
MLBdailyjournal.net

Ray helps Blue Jays win 4th straight by beating Marlins 3-1

MIAMI — Held homerless during a two-game visit to Marlins Park, the high-scoring Toronto Blue Jays departed from their blueprint and won with pitching. Robbie Ray allowed one run in six innings and three relievers completed a five-hitter as Toronto beat Miami 3-1 Wednesday night to complete a sweep. The...
New York City, NYwrcr.com

NY Boulders Lose to Team Quebec, 4-2

The New York Boulders rumbled with Team Quebec in game two of their three-game series in Pomona. With one on and two out in the eighth, Ray Hernandez was poised to tie the game…. And that was Jacob Kronberg with the call on the Boulders Radio Network, the Boulders would...
MLBsportstalkatl.com

Braves: Charlie Morton continues to find his groove against Mets

Charlie Morton didn’t exactly excite fans in his first month-and-a-half with the Braves, boasting a 5.08 ERA through his first eight starts of 2021. That’s far from what Alex Anthopoulos was expecting when he signed him in the offseason to a one-year, $18 million deal, but he’s been a different beast ever since.
Waterloo, IAWaterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Sailors find offensive punch, rally to beat Wahawks

WATERLOO — A dozen base hits with three doubles and two home runs will generate enough runs to win a lot of high school softball games. It’s the little things that continue to plague Waterloo West. The Wahawks (7-25) jumped on Columbus Catholic (23-9) early Wednesday, building leads of 4-0...
Sportspinstripedprospects.com

Renegades Notebook: Offense Finding Its Stride in June

The Renegades certainly took advantage of their two-week home stand. As it stands now, the ‘Gades are 30-17 and are sitting in first place in the High A -East Division. Over the course of the homestand, Hudson Valley won 9 out of 13 games, including 8 wins in a row. Not all the wins were…
MLBMLB

Reds hitting stride as bullpen finds groove

CINCINNATI -- It was another big day for the bullpen Saturday, and in the latest sign that everything's coming up Reds, their relievers shut down a big threat while getting a great play behind them. For the second straight game, Reds relievers pitched four scoreless innings. That included a game-saving...
Sportsdexerto.com

The surprise team to beat Sentinels in VCT Stage 3?

Sentinels are the Kings of Valorant, with the Masters Iceland title under their belt. However, getting to the top is one thing ⁠— staying there is another. There’s a few teams that are hot on their heels and could cause upsets in Stage 3. Sentinels have dominated the North American...
Broken Bow, NESand Hills Express

Bow Spirit 18U Team Goes 1-3 at Home Tournament

Broken Bow was host to the “Spirit of the Sandhills” softball tournament this past weekend. The Bow Spirit 18U team competed in the combined 16/18U division and finished 1-3 during the weekend. Broken Bow’s win came in their opening game on Friday evening when they shutout St. Paul 8-0. Mya Weverka pitched a complete game shutout in the circle giving up just 2 hits and striking out 2. Offensively, Broken Bow’s big inning came in the second when they scored 5. Joscelyn Coleman was a perfect 3 for 3 with 2 runs scored and 2 RBI. Nikki Peters, Kennedy Garcia, and Dalila Griffiths also had multi-hit games. Later on Friday, the Bow Spirit fell to the Nebraska Dominators 5-2. Broken Bow led 2-1 going into the bottom of the third but the Dominators would score 4 runs in the bottom of the third to come back for the win. Broken Bow had just one hit in the game which was provided by Joscelyn Coleman.
MLBChronicle-Telegram

Shane Bieber, Jose Ramirez picked for All-Star team

The Indians will have two representatives at the All-Star Game in Denver. Appropriate for their season, both are hurt and one for sure won't play in the Midsummer Classic on July 13 at Coors Field. Ace Shane Bieber, who was All-Star Game MVP in 2019 when it was held in...
BaseballChronicle-Telegram

Crushers go deep early, complete sweep of ThunderBolts

AVON — The Lake Erie Crushers didn’t wait for the sun to go down to ignite the big blasts Sunday as they concluded their series against Windy City. Designated hitter Steve Passatempo blasted a solo home run to right field in the second inning and General McArthur followed with a shot to the grassy knoll in left field an inning later to propel the Crushers to a 5-2 win over the ThunderBolts to complete the three-game holiday weekend sweep at Mercy Health Stadium.
NBAFrankfort Times

Fatigued Clippers find themselves staring at 3-1 deficit

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers have pulled off their share of comebacks during this year's postseason. They might have hit the wall during their marathon run. Los Angeles — playing its 17th game in 36 days — lost 84-80 to the Phoenix Suns on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy