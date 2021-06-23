Mitchell Burnett Wooster, 67, of Allegan, Michigan passed away Monday, June 14, 2021 at Ascension Borgess Hospital. Born Jan. 3, 1954 in Alpena, Michigan, he was the son of the late Kenneth Allen and Margaret Yvonne (Kidwell) Wooster and was the husband of Kathy Robin (Standish). Mitch was a passionate musician throughout his life. He loved to write and perform his own music as a one-man band, but also enjoyed DJing and hosting karaoke. Mitch formerly owned and operated Rooster’s Music in Allegan and, more recently, 123 Custom Graphics. He worked at Hillside Learning Center, and he retired from The Allegan County Area Technical & Education Center. Mitch had been a long-time member of the Allegan Eagles where he had served as secretary for many years.