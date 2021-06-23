Cancel
Alpena, MI

Rotary gives to Teeing Up for Kids

Alpena News
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Alpena Rotary Club recently presented a $1,000 grant to the Brush Creek Mill Teeing Up for Kids golf outing committee co-chairs in Hillman. Pictured above receiving the grant, from left to right, are Dee Cohoon, BCM; Alpena Rotary Club President Wendy Servia; Joy Platevoet, BCM; Rotary board member Bob Stacey, and Tommie Wolff, BCM. All funds raised by the golf committee are used for children’s programs. The Teeing Up for Kids golf outing will be held July 11 at Thunder Bay Resort Golf Course. It’s a four-person scramble format.

www.thealpenanews.com
