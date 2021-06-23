Cancel
T-Pain ensures that despite his 2013 conversation with Usher, it’s ‘still love and respect’

By Amber De Luca-Tao
thebrag.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleT-Pain has jumped on social media to clear the air for anyone who thinks that he and Usher might be beefing. What would they be beefing about? T-Pain recently opened up on a conversation between him and Usher from 2013 on a new episode of Netflix’s This Is Pop. During...

tonedeaf.thebrag.com
