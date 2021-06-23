Cancel
Public Health

Is strong reaction to COVID vaccine due to recent illness?

Lockhaven Express
 13 days ago

DEAR DR. ROACH: My neighbor was very ill with COVID-19 about three months ago. He has now mostly recovered. He had his first vaccine shot recently and had a severe reaction — so severe that when he contacted his doctor he was sent to urgent care. I have a theory,...

www.lockhaven.com
Health
Pregnancy
Public Health
Vaccines
Coronavirus
Public Health

Skin reactions after COVID-19 vaccination: Rare, uncommonly recur after second dose

BOSTON - Skin problems such as itchiness, rashes, hives and swelling can occur in some individuals after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, but it's not clear how common these reactions are or how frequently they recur with a subsequent vaccination. Research by led by allergists at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) now provides encouraging indications that the reactions are rare, and that even when they do occur with an initial COVID-19 vaccination, they seldom recur after receiving a second vaccine dose.
Public Health

HEALTH: More COVID-19 vaccination etiquette

DEAR DR. ROACH: My sister-in-law believes that the COVID-19 vaccine will cause side effects that aren’t known yet. She won’t get the vaccine, and she has persuaded my brother not to as well. Although he doesn’t agree with her beliefs, he won’t go against her wishes. My wife and I are fully vaccinated, but I am uncomfortable allowing them to visit because my young children aren’t vaccinated. Medically speaking, am I right to keep my children away from them?
Wisconsin State

95% of recent Wisconsin COVID-19 fatalities involved patients not fully vaccinated

Wisconsin health officials announced 95% of the state’s COVID-19-related deaths since March have occurred in non-fully vaccinated individuals. A spokesperson for the Wisconsin Department of Health Services told Fox News of 21 virus-related deaths in fully vaccinated people; “We had 433 – 21 = 412 confirmed and probable COVID-19-associated deaths among non-fully-vaccinated cases. So 95% of deaths during that timeframe were among non-fully-vaccinated cases,” spokesperson Elizabeth Goodsitt wrote in an email.
Science

Specialist confirmed allergic reactions to COVID-19 mRNA vaccines at a mass vaccination site

Vaccine. 2021 Jun 25:S0264-410X(21)00811-2. doi: 10.1016/j.vaccine.2021.06.061. Online ahead of print. Healthcare providers can play a key role in reaching the target for vaccine uptake through educating the public on the risk may be of severe allergic reactions to COVID-19 vaccines. Thus, it is important to resolve reports in the literature which present conflicting data on vaccine safety. We performed a prospective study of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccinations administered at the Albany Community Vaccination Center. All potential vaccinees to the site were screened for allergic history prior to triage by a board-certified allergist. In the first 14 days of operation, our site vaccinated 14,655 individuals, 3.9% of which had a personal history of anaphylaxis. While some vaccine recipients had non-allergic complications, none of the visitors suffered any objective, immediate allergic symptoms. Our findings indicate that specialist-confirmed rates of immediate allergic reaction to mRNA SARS-CoV-2 vaccination are far lower than self-reported rates defined by subjective, unconfirmed symptoms.
Diseases & Treatments
Best Life

This Medication Can Raise Heart Attack Risk Up to 21 Percent, Study Shows

Someone has a heart attack every 40 seconds in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). To stave off the possibility, you might take medications like Aspirin, which are thought to reduce your chances of experiencing a cardiovascular event. But other medications, while beneficial overall, can also raise the risk of heart attack in some individuals. Recent research has found that one commonly prescribed medication can increase your risk of having a heart attack by up to 21 percent. Read on to find out which drug could have concerning complications.
Door County, WI

Cases of Tickborne Illnesses on the Rise in Recent Weeks

Door County Public Health issued a press release late afternoon June 29 regarding tickborne illnesses in Door County. Read the full release below. Ticks are currently active in Wisconsin, and in recent weeks, there have been a higher than average number of cases of illnesses spread by ticks reported to Door County Public Health. In particular, there have been six cases of anaplasmosis reported among Door County residents so far this year, compared to an average of <1 case per year in the previous five years. Several of the recent cases have resulted in hospitalization.
Women's Health

What are predictive biomarkers of COVID-19 disease severity in pregnant women?

Reports relating to coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and its effects on pregnant women have been diverse throughout the course of the pandemic. Many have indicated that pregnant women did not experience SARS-CoV-2 any differently than non-pregnant women of the same age, while others have suggested that pregnant women are more likely to deliver preterm, have an increased risk of maternal death, and exhibit an altered immunologic profile.
New York City, NY
Best Life

The CDC Says 1 in 10 People Who Got Pfizer or Moderna Made This Mistake

COVID vaccinations have taken off in the U.S. over the last six months. More than 321 million doses have been administered throughout the country—and a majority of those have been the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Over 176 million doses of Pfizer and 132 million doses of Moderna have been given, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, more people getting these two vaccines means that more people are at risk for making a major mistake with their vaccination. The CDC says more than 1 in 10 people who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine have missed their second dose, even though both vaccines require two doses for full vaccination.
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland.com

The Cleveland Clinic needs to make COVID-19 vaccination a condition of employment

As a person living with multiple myeloma, an incurable blood cancer, I am appalled by the number of staff at the Cleveland Clinic where I receive treatment who are not vaccinated against COVID. Every time I go to the lab in Independence, they have to hunt down a phlebotomist who has been vaccinated. They know my situation and how vulnerable I am. I have received both doses of the Moderna vaccine, but because my cancer is on the plasma cell responsible for making antibodies, my protection from the vaccine may be minimal, at best. I rely on those people around me to protect me by virtue of their vaccination status. When health care workers refuse to get the vaccine, they put me at great risk of dying from COVID-19. It is that simple!

