Personally, I've had the BTM caterpillar rash at least three times this year. Maybe even a fourth. It's absolutely unruly. If you've had it before, then you know just how miserable it is. The itching is relentless. And while there are plenty of folk remedies for getting rid of the itch, it never leaves your mind. Every time you itch after, you'll wonder if it's from the caterpillars.