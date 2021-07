[PRESS RELEASE – Singapore, Singapore, 6th July 2021]. Singapore, July 6th, 2021 – What a rollercoaster ride it’s been — and we still have six more months to go before turning a new page in time. As observers of recent events can testify, one should always expect the unexpected with the crypto market. The months of May and June saw markets whipsaw amid heightened volatility. Midyear mayhem aside, it’s important for us to also remember the finer happenings in 2021 — including a massive first-quarter bull run, the support of new institutional players in the market, and new all-time-highs for the reigning leader of the digital assets pack, Bitcoin. Even Ether and other well-known tokens touched new records.