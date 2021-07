A generous customer shocked the staff at a restaurant in New Hampshire after tipping $16,000 on his $37 tab. It was a regular day at the restaurant when an unnamed customer walked into the restaurant, sat at the outside bar, and ordered some food. The man wasn't a regular, so the staff didn't really know him. He ordered two hot dogs, some chips, a coke, a beer, and a shot of tequila. After having his meal, he called for the tab. It was $37. After paying the bill and leaving the tip, he jokingly told the bartender, "Don't spend it all in one place," recalled Mike Zarella, the owner of Stumble Inn Bar & Grill in Londonderry, reported CNN.