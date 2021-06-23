Cancel
Pets

Master Beekeeper: The joy of being a beekeeper

By Dawn Burleigh
Orange Leader
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor those of you who have a hive, you know the joys. For those of you whom do not, maybe I can provide a little insight. Honeybee are amazing creatures, their life is wholly dedicated to the hive. A bee will give up their life to defend the hive, because when a bee stings it dies. A bee will do housekeeping duty. A bee will nurse the young bee larva. A bee will go collect nectar or pollen. A bee will raise an others young. A bee will give up its own genetic heritage to raise a queen that is only a ¼ sister. If a beekeeper places a frame of one day old larva into a hive without a queen the hive will raise a new queen from the new larva that are not related at all.

