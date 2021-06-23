Cancel
Addressing inequality can encourage social change

By Emily Henderson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 13 days ago

People who have contact with other social groups are more likely to be committed to social justice. However, an international study led by the University of Zurich has shown that for this to be the case, power relations and discrimination must be actively addressed and group-specific needs must be met.

www.news-medical.net
#Social Inequalities#Social Change#Social Justice#The University Of Zurich
