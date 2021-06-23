Addressing inequality can encourage social change

At CSU we are part of a community that extends beyond our campus. This community is suffering at the hands of unchecked racism, sexism, and homophobia spreading fear and pain. The recent deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Tony McDade, Ahmaud Arbery, and too many others have refocused the ordeal of centuries of endemic racism and highlighted both the inequities in our community and the failures of our law enforcement to protect and serve. Not all of us fully understand the pain the Black community is going through, but we see you and we stand with you. The graduate student body is a diverse and strong community that is well poised to take action and help. Though there is no one-size-fits-all way to help, there are many possible actions to take, leading to change and equity for all.