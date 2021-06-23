Cancel
Portland police will no longer stop cars for minor violations, citing ‘equity’

By Law Officer
lawofficer.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Oregon — In an effort to reduce “disproportionate” stops of people of color, the Portland Police Department will no longer be directed to stop motorists for low-level infractions, such as equipment failures or expired plates. Oregon Live reports that the changes are aimed at curtailing the potential for deadly encounters between police and people of color. Officials did not discuss how many “people of color” had a deadly encounter with law enforcement from a traffic stop for low-level infractions.

