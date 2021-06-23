Cancel
New Orleans, LA

Chapel Hart

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThough the band saw its beginning as a street-performing duo on Royal Street in New Orleans, the group's colorful and contagious energy has flourished into a full live band experience that fills venues at home and around the country. Chapel Hart has an amazing ability to tug on your heartstrings with a tender yet powerful ballad, then have you pumping your fist in unison to the pulse of hard-hitting rock and roll. The band accentuates the three vocalists, who embody the sweet and southern sound of country with the soulful undertones noting their gospel roots. The cohesiveness of the band has not gone unnoticed as they have garnered thousands of fans from all over the world and have received hundreds of thousands of views online of their performances.

