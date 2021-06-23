Congressmen visit local business Favorite Fishing USA
Local business Favorite Fishing USA welcomed Congressman Jason Smith and Congressman Billy Long on Monday, June 21. During the visit, founder and CEO Winston Tucker led a tour of the facility, which included a display of fishing rods and reels, shipping process and bait. Tucker stated through his experience in the outdoorsman industry he saw a need in fishing and was inspired to create the business to fill that need. His mission is to offer the highest quality products to the fishing industry.www.areawidenews.com